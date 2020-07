Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful three bedroom, two bath, two-story townhouse that boasts crown moldings, granite countertops throughout, stained cabinetry as well as ceramic tile backsplash and a bay window in the dining area. Gorgeous ceramic tile and neutral carpet throughout. Built in microwave. This fabulous townhouse features a private garage, large fenced backyard and a community pool. The elementary school is within the community.