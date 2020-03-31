All apartments in Crowley
Find more places like 525 Wallace Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crowley, TX
/
525 Wallace Drive
Last updated March 31 2020 at 6:56 AM

525 Wallace Drive

525 Wallace Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

525 Wallace Drive, Crowley, TX 76036
Crowley Park South

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Super cute home in desired area of Crowley close to everything!
Home is a 3 2 2 with many updates done including custom tile in both baths, complete new paint job and REAL WOOD and carpets in rooms.
New fixtures and huge utility room.
Double garage has storage closet and work bench in place.
Friendly street with neighbors and kids playing around. Home has mature established landscaping and trees. Large backyard

Qualifications -
NO prior evictions or balances owed to previous places you have lived.
No prior felonies.
No aggressive breed animals per insurance
MUST be able to prove 3x the rent in verifiable income.
MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE IS 595 or other fees may apply or additional deposits.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Wallace Drive have any available units?
525 Wallace Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 525 Wallace Drive have?
Some of 525 Wallace Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Wallace Drive currently offering any rent specials?
525 Wallace Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Wallace Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Wallace Drive is pet friendly.
Does 525 Wallace Drive offer parking?
Yes, 525 Wallace Drive offers parking.
Does 525 Wallace Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Wallace Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Wallace Drive have a pool?
No, 525 Wallace Drive does not have a pool.
Does 525 Wallace Drive have accessible units?
No, 525 Wallace Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Wallace Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Wallace Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Wallace Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Wallace Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXBenbrook, TXCleburne, TXWhite Settlement, TXWestworth Village, TXHaltom City, TX
Richland Hills, TXSaginaw, TXAledo, TXHurst, TXWeatherford, TXMidlothian, TXWillow Park, TXPecan Plantation, TXAzle, TXKeller, TXGranbury, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary