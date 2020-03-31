525 Wallace Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Super cute home in desired area of Crowley close to everything!

Home is a 3 2 2 with many updates done including custom tile in both baths, complete new paint job and REAL WOOD and carpets in rooms.

New fixtures and huge utility room.

Double garage has storage closet and work bench in place.

Friendly street with neighbors and kids playing around. Home has mature established landscaping and trees. Large backyard



Qualifications -

NO prior evictions or balances owed to previous places you have lived.

No prior felonies.

No aggressive breed animals per insurance

MUST be able to prove 3x the rent in verifiable income.

MINIMUM CREDIT SCORE IS 595 or other fees may apply or additional deposits.