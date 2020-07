Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home has been completely updated with two tone paint & Wood laminate floors throughout. the bedrooms are split from the master. There is crown molding also. It has a garden tub, walk in closet & separate stand up shower. the vanities are marble. A nice fenced yard with a patio.