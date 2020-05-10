All apartments in Crowley
Crowley, TX
1112 Switchgrass Lane
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:57 AM

1112 Switchgrass Lane

1112 Switchgrass Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Switchgrass Lane, Crowley, TX 76036

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome home! This recently updated home is ready to welcome you with features like decorative lighting, granite counter tops, luxury vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Home features a formal dining room and an open floorplan kitchen overlooking the living room so you'll never miss out on the action while preparing meals! Relax in the Master Bath, soaking in an over sized garden tub. Sitting on your patio, you'll be treated to stunning views of a spacious backyard that overlooks the greenbelt with seasonal creek. Home includes ALL appliances with brand new Whirlpool Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator! One Year Lease is $1800, but can discounted to $1750 for a two year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Switchgrass Lane have any available units?
1112 Switchgrass Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Crowley, TX.
What amenities does 1112 Switchgrass Lane have?
Some of 1112 Switchgrass Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Switchgrass Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Switchgrass Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Switchgrass Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Switchgrass Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Crowley.
Does 1112 Switchgrass Lane offer parking?
No, 1112 Switchgrass Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Switchgrass Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1112 Switchgrass Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Switchgrass Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1112 Switchgrass Lane has a pool.
Does 1112 Switchgrass Lane have accessible units?
No, 1112 Switchgrass Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Switchgrass Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Switchgrass Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1112 Switchgrass Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1112 Switchgrass Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

