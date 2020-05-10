1112 Switchgrass Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Welcome home! This recently updated home is ready to welcome you with features like decorative lighting, granite counter tops, luxury vinyl flooring and stainless steel appliances. Home features a formal dining room and an open floorplan kitchen overlooking the living room so you'll never miss out on the action while preparing meals! Relax in the Master Bath, soaking in an over sized garden tub. Sitting on your patio, you'll be treated to stunning views of a spacious backyard that overlooks the greenbelt with seasonal creek. Home includes ALL appliances with brand new Whirlpool Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator! One Year Lease is $1800, but can discounted to $1750 for a two year lease.