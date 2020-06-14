Apartment List
24 Apartments for rent in Ingleside, TX with garage

Ingleside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2951 Lakeview West Dr
2951 Lakeview East, Ingleside, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1405 sqft
Beautiful and contemporary brick home with a water view.
Results within 1 mile of Ingleside

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1329 Oak Park Dr
1329 Oak Park Drive, Aransas Pass, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
This is a beautiful home that has been remodeled with hardwood flooring thru out, open concept, side by side stainless, refrigerator, stainless stove and dishwasher, window blinds and a large separated 2 car garage with remote, breezeway between
Results within 5 miles of Ingleside
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
15 Units Available
Northshore Place
177 Northshore Boulevard, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1109 sqft
This beautiful community offers poolside cabanas, covered parking and an on-site fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Simpson Park and Crescent Center are conveniently located nearby.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Pavilions at Northshore
301 Northshore Blvd, Portland, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
977 sqft
Residents of this community have easy access to Northshore Country Club and Crescent Center. Property amenities include private garages, gated entry, a coffee bar and two pools. Apartments feature kitchen islands, walk-in closets and patios/balconies.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
111 5th St
111 5th Street, Gregory, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1824 sqft
Tucked away in Gregory Texas, this Home has been recently updated. This 3 bedroom home sits on a large lot that will be fenced in for privacy. Just poured a new long driveway and side walk that leads to a spacious concrete porch.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
234 Palmer Dr
234 Palmer Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2058 sqft
Beautiful home in the Legends at Northshore. You will love this 3 bedrooms plus an office, 2 bath, open floor plan home with updates through-out. Walking distance to East Cliff Elementary and Northshore Country Club. Come see it today!

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1016 Imperial St
1016 Imperial Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1388 sqft
Super nice rental in Portland! Close to all projects including Exxon, Cheniere, & Steel Dynamics. Located in the sought after Bay Ridge subdivision. This immaculate 3/2, built in 2012, feels like you're walking into a newly constructed home.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1110 Meadow Brook Dr
1110 Meadow Brook Dr, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1607 sqft
Nice location and walking distance to schools, park and shopping. Spacious living area with fireplace. Kitchen offers stove/oven, dishwasher and built in microwave. Separate laundry room.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2101 Lighthouse Lake
2101 Lighthouse Lake Ln, Aransas Pass, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1733 sqft
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home is move-in ready! Open floor plan with grey ceramic tile and carpet in bedrooms. Beautiful white quartz counters in kitchen with teal blue backsplash.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1013 Imperial St
1013 Imperial Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1687 sqft
Beautiful Home Located in Portland Tx. Located near shopping center , around the corner off HWY 181.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
305 Long Pointe Dr
305 Long Pointe Dr, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2237 sqft
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home; Beautiful flooring throughout the open living area; No carpet; Master bedroom is downstairs; Large Master bathroom with a custom shower and a double vanity; three spacious bedrooms are upstairs.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
213 Allison
213 Allison Drive, Gregory, TX
4 Bedrooms
$995
1800 sqft
Very Spacious 4 bedroom 1 full bath home in Gregory, TX. Original hardwood flooring in bedrooms and living area. Two living areas, and a separate laundry room. Sits on 4 lots.
Results within 10 miles of Ingleside

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2214 Tallow Dr
2214 Tallow Dr, Portland, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1858 sqft
Gorgeous, well landscaped 4 bedroom home located in a new subdivision & offers walking distance to newly built elementary school. Grand entry welcomes you home as ceramic tile flows into living spaces.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
909 Summitt
909 Summitt Cir, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1695 sqft
Large three bedroom home on a quiet cul de sac neighborhood. Wood flooring family room with vaulted ceiling, built in bookcase, with fireplace for decorative use only, dining and kitchen open to family room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2106 Tallow Dr
2106 Tallow Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1476 sqft
Adorable Home located in Popular Westwood Subdivision; Gorgeous flooring throughout this Cute Home. Enjoy this Great Open Floor Plan with the kitchen open to the dining area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
716 Bayview Blvd
716 Bay View Boulevard, Portland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1092 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful Portland Tx town home. FURNISHED...

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1725 Denver St
1725 Denver Street, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1250 sqft
Take a look at this home! Ready to move into Large, Open Living Space / dining /Galley Kitchen /pantry Gas Stove /Dishwasher/ Three nice size bedrooms & closets/ Two full baths. Front wrap large garage.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
162 La Concha Blvd
162 La Concha Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
1956 sqft
GREAT LOCATION BETWEEN PORT A AND N PADRE ISLAND IN FRONT OF THE MAYAN PRINCESS..BEACH RD 1/2 MILE AWAY...SEE THE OCEAN FROM MASTER BALCONLY...SEE THE BAY FROM 2 BEDROOMS AMD THE LAGOON FROM ONE BEDROOM...ACROSS FROM THE AREA POOL...

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1809 Portland Dr
1809 Portland Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1932 sqft
Wood floors in living areas, new carpet in bedrooms. Living area plus a game room complete with a pool table! 8x12 storage barn in backyard. Rear garage and covered patio.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1455 Moore Ave
1455 Moore Avenue, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1572 sqft
Excellent Townhouse style condo for lease in Portland Texas. This is an updated 3 bedroom 2 and a half bath condo with a full two car garage. Rental rate includes- water, trash, sewer, exterior maintenance and upkeep.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
1817 Dolphin Dr
1817 Dolphin Drive, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
Cute 3/2/2 home in an established neighborhood. Nice sized living room with a gas and wood-burning fireplace; master bedroom has a large walk-in closet. Very spacious inside laundry room. Lots of kitchen counter top space; Nice sized back yard.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4324 Fm 1069
4324 FM 1069, Aransas County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2260 sqft
Tucked away on a 3 acre tract, this home is spacious and secluded. Well kept 4 bedroom home with a Jack and Jill bathroom, master suite is an ample size as well as the master bath.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
133 N Janin
133 Janin Circle North, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1340 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath Portland home! Updates throughout the home; recently renovated kitchen. 2 living areas and extra large back yard. 2 car garage and extra large driveway. Call today to schedule a tour!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Portland Sutherland
1 Unit Available
106 E Janin
106 West Janin Circle, Portland, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1958 sqft
Remodeled Spacious home , Waterview of the Bay in Portland Texas. 3/2/2, Central A/C and heat. Yes... See the difference in this nice home. Please call for appointment, Application fee $40.00. One small dog under 25 lbs with approval and Pet Fee.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ingleside, TX

Ingleside apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

