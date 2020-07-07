3300 Juneau Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities

An elegant spacious house with open floor plan boasts for 4 split bedrooms (one of which can be used as an optional study), spacious kitchen with skylight bringing in a lot of natural light and open to family room. Stacked formal living and formal dining is great for family and friends' get-together. Window solar screens make energy efficient. Beautiful fireplace mantle. Vent mechanism in kitchen. House is to be professionally cleaned and carpet steam cleaned before moving in. Landlord is to pay HOA annual due. A great house in great condition at great location with great schools. Hurry, this one will not last!