3404 Jacob Street

Amenities
Charming four bedroom in Copperas Cove! This lovely home has lots of great features. For starters, the livingroom is well sized and has a nice wood burning fireplace. There are two dining areas. The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, appliances and granite countertops. The bedrooms are nicely sized. The master bathroom boasts double vanities, a garden tub, separate shower and a large closet. Additional amenities include a sprinkler system, alarm system and covered patio, just to name a few. Don't miss out, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*