3404 Jacob Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking garage

Charming four bedroom in Copperas Cove! This lovely home has lots of great features. For starters, the livingroom is well sized and has a nice wood burning fireplace. There are two dining areas. The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, appliances and granite countertops. The bedrooms are nicely sized. The master bathroom boasts double vanities, a garden tub, separate shower and a large closet. Additional amenities include a sprinkler system, alarm system and covered patio, just to name a few. Don't miss out, give us a call to schedule your showing today!

$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.

*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*