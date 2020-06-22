All apartments in Copperas Cove
Find more places like 3404 Jacob Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Copperas Cove, TX
/
3404 Jacob Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:22 PM

3404 Jacob Street

3404 Jacob Street · (254) 213-3290
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Copperas Cove
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3404 Jacob Street, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1977 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
garage
Charming four bedroom in Copperas Cove! This lovely home has lots of great features. For starters, the livingroom is well sized and has a nice wood burning fireplace. There are two dining areas. The kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, appliances and granite countertops. The bedrooms are nicely sized. The master bathroom boasts double vanities, a garden tub, separate shower and a large closet. Additional amenities include a sprinkler system, alarm system and covered patio, just to name a few. Don't miss out, give us a call to schedule your showing today!
$250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3404 Jacob Street have any available units?
3404 Jacob Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
What amenities does 3404 Jacob Street have?
Some of 3404 Jacob Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3404 Jacob Street currently offering any rent specials?
3404 Jacob Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3404 Jacob Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3404 Jacob Street is pet friendly.
Does 3404 Jacob Street offer parking?
Yes, 3404 Jacob Street does offer parking.
Does 3404 Jacob Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3404 Jacob Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3404 Jacob Street have a pool?
No, 3404 Jacob Street does not have a pool.
Does 3404 Jacob Street have accessible units?
No, 3404 Jacob Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3404 Jacob Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3404 Jacob Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3404 Jacob Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Clear Creek Meadows
1202 S FM-116
Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Similar Pages

Copperas Cove 1 BedroomsCopperas Cove 2 Bedrooms
Copperas Cove Apartments with BalconyCopperas Cove Apartments with Pool
Copperas Cove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TXManor, TXRobinson, TX
Horseshoe Bay, TXBelton, TXBurnet, TXKingsland, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity