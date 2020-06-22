2409 Jake Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful brick home with stone accents located in the House Creek North subdivision. This home offers a great open floor plan perfect for entertaining family & friends. Large open living room boasts 10ft ceilings with a double-popup that is accented with crown molding and rope lighting. Grand-showcase Brick/Rock fireplace in the living room that soars to the ceiling. The nice open kitchen offers a breakfast bar and tons of cabinet space. The master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms offering plenty of privacy from kids and guests. Other features include bull-nosed corners, large master tub, laundry room sink, privacy fenced yard, and much more.