Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:19 PM

2409 Jake Drive

2409 Jake Drive · (254) 394-6800
Location

2409 Jake Drive, Copperas Cove, TX 76522
House Creek North

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1585 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful brick home with stone accents located in the House Creek North subdivision. This home offers a great open floor plan perfect for entertaining family & friends. Large open living room boasts 10ft ceilings with a double-popup that is accented with crown molding and rope lighting. Grand-showcase Brick/Rock fireplace in the living room that soars to the ceiling. The nice open kitchen offers a breakfast bar and tons of cabinet space. The master bedroom is split from the secondary bedrooms offering plenty of privacy from kids and guests. Other features include bull-nosed corners, large master tub, laundry room sink, privacy fenced yard, and much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Jake Drive have any available units?
2409 Jake Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Copperas Cove, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Copperas Cove Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Jake Drive have?
Some of 2409 Jake Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Jake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Jake Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Jake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Jake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Copperas Cove.
Does 2409 Jake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Jake Drive does offer parking.
Does 2409 Jake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2409 Jake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Jake Drive have a pool?
No, 2409 Jake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Jake Drive have accessible units?
No, 2409 Jake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Jake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Jake Drive has units with dishwashers.
