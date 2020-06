Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ideal home for the family! The well-manicured lawn and friendly neighbors make for great curb appeal. As you walk into the home, the gleaming floors guide you through to the kitchen that features rich cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and a large island perfect for meal-prepping. Perfectly updated and neutral color tones throughout will complement all your furniture allowing you to move right in without any maintenance. The large fenced in backyard is great for kids and pets to play safely or can become an ideal venue to host gatherings for the ones who mean to you. Located walking distance to schools and close to the highway gives you the opportunity to spend less time driving and more time living. Schedule your appointment today to make this beautiful house yours!