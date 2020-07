Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

**COMING SOON**

103 W. AVE A - This two bed, two bath home for rent has 952 square feet of living space and laminate flooring throughout the home. There's a bonus room that can be used as a third bedroom, office, or just an extra living area. The possibilities are endless. The home has been recently renovated and has a fenced in backyard. Pets allowed upon Approval with fee.

Rent: $700 Sec. Dep.: $600