Apartment List
/
TX
/
coppell
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

112 Apartments for rent in Coppell, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coppell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:56pm
44 Units Available
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1225 sqft
This community is adjacent to the Riverchase Golf Course. For residents who don't golf, the property also has a volleyball court, gym and pool to enjoy. Furnished units feature walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
31 Units Available
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated community with fireplaces, hardwood plank flooring and granite countertops. Appliance packages updated. On-site play area, gated community and resort-like pool. Minutes from tollway and Andrew Brown Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
70 Units Available
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,092
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1626 sqft
Modeled after a Tuscan villa, St. Marin is easy to love. Luxury amenities like a putting green, a sauna and a trash valet separate it from the rest. Off Bush Turnpike in Coppell.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
14 Units Available
Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd, Coppell, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,482
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,294
1770 sqft
Recently updated homes with stylish finishes and spacious closets. Play volleyball, tennis and basketball on site. Enjoy access to a pool, cafe and game room. By Coppell Nature Park. Near the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
2 Units Available
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive, Coppell, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1631 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1748 sqft
A modern, sophisticated community with gourmet amenities including granite countertops, custom cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. On-site spa, fitness center, and pool with a sundeck. Near shopping and entertainment.
Results within 1 mile of Coppell
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
20 Units Available
Bexley Grapevine
3535 Bluffs Ln, Grapevine, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,324
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1309 sqft
Life often leads in you in an unexpected direction. Establish a home where you land in luxury surrounded by what you desire. Bexley Grapevine offers an unparalleled location convenient to both Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
34 Units Available
Cypress at Lewisville
2436 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,877
1386 sqft
Constructed to exceed your dreams, Cypress at Lewisville was built with intent. Our fine community blends experience and puts residents in the heart of convenience.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
19 Units Available
Estates at Vista Ridge
160 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1237 sqft
Beautifully appointed apartments with nine different floor plans. Peaceful community with two swimming pools, splash park, fitness center and media room. Close to I-35E, Highway 121 and the George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
50 Units Available
Chapel Hill
300 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,253
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1394 sqft
A true resort community, Chapel Hill features luxury amenities like a putting green, volleyball courts and a concierge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
39 Units Available
Grapevine Twenty Four 99
3601 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,136
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expansive pool with lap lanes and plenty of room to lounge and socialize. Large, grassy dogpark with trees and bench seating. Stylish interiors with 2" blinds and ceramic tile backsplahes. Less than a mile to Grapevine Mills.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
18 Units Available
Terrawood
3225 N Grapevine Mills Blvd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,125
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated homes with granite counters and extra storage. Ample onsite amenities, including a conference room, pool and clubhouse. Near Grapevine Mills for convenient shopping and dining. Close to I-635
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
$
Vista Ridge
23 Units Available
Bluffs at Vista Ridge
625 E Vista Ridge Mall Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1500 sqft
Lewisville apartments for rent with 24-hour maintenance and top-class amenities. Homes have private patios, balconies, crown molding and stainless steel sinks. Friendly neighborhood with large sun deck, swimming pool and BBQ kitchen.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Valley Ranch
46 Units Available
Camden Valley Park
9835 Valley Ranch Pkwy W, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$849
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1300 sqft
Spacious homes with 9-foot ceilings, upgraded appliances and ceiling fans. All units recently updated. Community includes a pool and car wash area. Near Valley Ranch Elementary School. Close to LBJ Freeway (I-635).
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
Valley Ranch
46 Units Available
Hyde Park at Valley Ranch
10201 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
946 sqft
Broadstone Valley Ranch has well-maintained 1-2 bedroom units (with walk-in closets) to fit your fast-paced urban lifestyle. This pet-friendly community has flexible e-payment options, modern alarm systems, and on-campus tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
27 Units Available
Round Grove
201 E Round Grove Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1322 sqft
Pet-friendly Lewisville apartments with 24-hour emergency maintenance, near Interstate 35. Hot tub, sand volleyball court and outdoor kitchen. Breakfast bar, exterior storage and brushed nickel fixtures in units. Gated community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Valley Ranch
7 Units Available
Casa Valley Apartments
500 Santa Fe Trl, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1180 sqft
Apartments with recently renovated interiors in attractive, landscaped grounds. Close to I-635 and Highway 114. Nearby Las Colinas has a variety of shops and restaurants. Amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Vista Ridge
12 Units Available
The Pointe at Vista Ridge
2701 MacArthur Blvd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,717
1295 sqft
Recently renovated with upscale features like oversized closets, vaulted ceilings, and relaxing garden tubs. World-class resident perks include pool and hot tub, car wash station, media center, and a pet park for your best friend.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Valley Ranch
8 Units Available
MacArthur Ridge Apartments
10701 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$959
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
944 sqft
Two-level pool with sundeck. Large windows and nine foot ceilings, plus private patio/balcony for spacious homes. Community conveniences like on-site laundry, package receiving, option for online rent payment.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
156 Units Available
The Neighborhoods at The Sound
3333 Bleecker St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,345
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,455
1655 sqft
An industrial development suited for people who want to live in a modern setting, these beautiful units offer amenities like ample in-unit storage, open floor plans, high ceilings, and more.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Ovation at Lewisville
2250 South Valley Parkway, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality. Our warm and inviting apartment community is set among a beautifully landscaped neighborhood. Come and choose your new home today!
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
28 Units Available
Cross Creek at Grapevine Ranch
2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1101 sqft
Cross Creek luxury apartments are located in one of the most vibrant and prestigious communities in Grapevine, Texas-just minutes away from DFW International Airport and Grapevine Mills Mall.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Vista Ridge
40 Units Available
Villas of Vista Ridge Apartments
351 State Highway 121 Byp, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1379 sqft
This hip community is minutes away from shopping and dining, with high end touches like wood floors, fireplaces, and the latest appliances for kitchen and laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Coppell
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Indian Creek
40 Units Available
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,022
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,141
1786 sqft
Residences at the Collections takes luxury apartment living to a new high. The new pet-friendly community in Carollton's Indian Creek neighborhood features modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances. Located minutes from downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
118 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,299
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,332
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,058
1289 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
City Guide for Coppell, TX

Coppell, Texas, is the town of many names. Although the town officially became Coppell in the 1950s, its roots trace all the way back to the 1880s. Tracing this quiet town's history is almost easier than genealogy -- but not quite.

Going to Coppell Nature Park to walk and watch planes take off from nearby Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is the best way to get an idea of what this city is like. Centrally located, the small town of Coppell has character and also hosts a lot of natural beauty. Just be careful of the bobcats and coyotes. The sound of the planes drowns out their roar! What's interesting is that Coppell has had multiple names over the course of its history, like Grapevine Prairie and Gibbs. Today, though, you won't hear it called another name. Coppell is a convenient and entertaining place to call home. Just as the jets soar above the clouds, the city of Coppell is soaring too, and it looks like it won't be landing anytime soon. Go and fly with it! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Coppell, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coppell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoppell 3 BedroomsCoppell Apartments under $1,000Coppell Apartments under $1,100
Coppell Apartments under $1,200Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with GarageCoppell Apartments with GymCoppell Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoppell Apartments with Move-in Specials
Coppell Apartments with ParkingCoppell Apartments with PoolCoppell Apartments with Washer-DryerCoppell Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoppell Furnished ApartmentsCoppell Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District