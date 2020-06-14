112 Apartments for rent in Coppell, TX with hardwood floors
Coppell, Texas, is the town of many names. Although the town officially became Coppell in the 1950s, its roots trace all the way back to the 1880s. Tracing this quiet town's history is almost easier than genealogy -- but not quite.
Going to Coppell Nature Park to walk and watch planes take off from nearby Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is the best way to get an idea of what this city is like. Centrally located, the small town of Coppell has character and also hosts a lot of natural beauty. Just be careful of the bobcats and coyotes. The sound of the planes drowns out their roar! What's interesting is that Coppell has had multiple names over the course of its history, like Grapevine Prairie and Gibbs. Today, though, you won't hear it called another name. Coppell is a convenient and entertaining place to call home. Just as the jets soar above the clouds, the city of Coppell is soaring too, and it looks like it won't be landing anytime soon. Go and fly with it! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coppell renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.