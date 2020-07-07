All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

934 Mapleleaf Ln

934 Mapleleaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

934 Mapleleaf Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3-2 home in Coppell! Great drive-up appeal, pretty landscaping, cute window awnings, privacy fence, open layout, fabulous built-ins & more! Spacious 18x14 family room boasts a beautiful granite tiled fireplace & a spectacular lighted wall of storage for display. Dining area has Tiffany style accent lighting & opens to the kitchen with BI microwave & refrigerator included! Lovely master suite has bright bay windows with plantation shutters & an inviting bath with extra storage, lighted mirror & an oversized 6x4 walk-in shower. Nice secondary bedrooms, walk-in closets, great backyard & more, located near shopping, parks, Riverchase Golf Club & Grapevine Lake! 2 small pets under 30 lbs. considered. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Mapleleaf Ln have any available units?
934 Mapleleaf Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 934 Mapleleaf Ln have?
Some of 934 Mapleleaf Ln's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Mapleleaf Ln currently offering any rent specials?
934 Mapleleaf Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Mapleleaf Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 934 Mapleleaf Ln is pet friendly.
Does 934 Mapleleaf Ln offer parking?
No, 934 Mapleleaf Ln does not offer parking.
Does 934 Mapleleaf Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 Mapleleaf Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Mapleleaf Ln have a pool?
No, 934 Mapleleaf Ln does not have a pool.
Does 934 Mapleleaf Ln have accessible units?
No, 934 Mapleleaf Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Mapleleaf Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 934 Mapleleaf Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 934 Mapleleaf Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 934 Mapleleaf Ln has units with air conditioning.

