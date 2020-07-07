934 Mapleleaf Ln

Amenities
Adorable 3-2 home in Coppell! Great drive-up appeal, pretty landscaping, cute window awnings, privacy fence, open layout, fabulous built-ins & more! Spacious 18x14 family room boasts a beautiful granite tiled fireplace & a spectacular lighted wall of storage for display. Dining area has Tiffany style accent lighting & opens to the kitchen with BI microwave & refrigerator included! Lovely master suite has bright bay windows with plantation shutters & an inviting bath with extra storage, lighted mirror & an oversized 6x4 walk-in shower. Nice secondary bedrooms, walk-in closets, great backyard & more, located near shopping, parks, Riverchase Golf Club & Grapevine Lake! 2 small pets under 30 lbs. considered. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.