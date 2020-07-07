All apartments in Coppell
Coppell, TX
876 Bitternut Drive
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:51 PM

876 Bitternut Drive

876 Bitternut Drive · No Longer Available
Location

876 Bitternut Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
AVAL NOW -- NO CATS - 2 dogs less than 25 lb preferred, Charming home with great curb appeal home in Coppell. Home has vaulted ceilings, wood floors, large living area has brick WBFP & wet bar. Spacious Master with large double vanities, separate tub_shower and his and her walk in closets. Driveway can park 4 vehicles. Exemplary Coppell schools, near for major highways 121, 190, 635 and 35. House will be professionally cleaned and carpet professionally shampooed. Pet & Pet deposit is case by case Refrigerator will be provided.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 876 Bitternut Drive have any available units?
876 Bitternut Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 876 Bitternut Drive have?
Some of 876 Bitternut Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 876 Bitternut Drive currently offering any rent specials?
876 Bitternut Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 876 Bitternut Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 876 Bitternut Drive is pet friendly.
Does 876 Bitternut Drive offer parking?
Yes, 876 Bitternut Drive offers parking.
Does 876 Bitternut Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 876 Bitternut Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 876 Bitternut Drive have a pool?
No, 876 Bitternut Drive does not have a pool.
Does 876 Bitternut Drive have accessible units?
No, 876 Bitternut Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 876 Bitternut Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 876 Bitternut Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 876 Bitternut Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 876 Bitternut Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

