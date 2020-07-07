All apartments in Coppell
Last updated May 9 2019

829 Milton Way

Location

829 Milton Way, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION, LOCATION. This beautiful upgraded Townhome in Coppell's sought after Villas at Lake Vista gives you a prime location close to shopping and restaurants and only 10 minutes to DFW Airport. Gorgeous hardwood floors,Master suit downstairs, walk in closets, open kitchen, living, breakfast bar, granite counters and gas cook top. There is a 2nd living area upstairs and small closed in yard in the back. The community has a club house pool and fitness center and the HOA maintains the front and back yard, so you can relax and enjoy. Pets on a case by case basis. Lease Notice of Eligibility can be found in the transaction deck, please review prior to submitting application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Milton Way have any available units?
829 Milton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 829 Milton Way have?
Some of 829 Milton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Milton Way currently offering any rent specials?
829 Milton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Milton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 829 Milton Way is pet friendly.
Does 829 Milton Way offer parking?
No, 829 Milton Way does not offer parking.
Does 829 Milton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 829 Milton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Milton Way have a pool?
Yes, 829 Milton Way has a pool.
Does 829 Milton Way have accessible units?
No, 829 Milton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Milton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 829 Milton Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 829 Milton Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 829 Milton Way does not have units with air conditioning.

