829 Milton Way

LOCATION, LOCATION. This beautiful upgraded Townhome in Coppell's sought after Villas at Lake Vista gives you a prime location close to shopping and restaurants and only 10 minutes to DFW Airport. Gorgeous hardwood floors,Master suit downstairs, walk in closets, open kitchen, living, breakfast bar, granite counters and gas cook top. There is a 2nd living area upstairs and small closed in yard in the back. The community has a club house pool and fitness center and the HOA maintains the front and back yard, so you can relax and enjoy. Pets on a case by case basis. Lease Notice of Eligibility can be found in the transaction deck, please review prior to submitting application.