Coppell, TX
813 Redcedar Way Drive
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:35 PM

813 Redcedar Way Drive

813 Redcedar Way Dr
Location

813 Redcedar Way Dr, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing opportunity with one of the only lots with a pool and walk out your back door to Mockingbird Elementary and Coppell East Middle School. Featuring a one story 3 bed and 2 full baths.Popcorn ceiling removed! Spacious kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Refrigerator included. Ton of upgrades - Large Living Room with Wet Bar & Stone wall Fireplace with double insulated windows. Recessed LED lighting, wood look Tile Flooring, nest thermostat and Pebble Tech pool ready for Summer.Backyard Oasis is an entertaining private paradise with fenced dog run. Great location convenient to parks, freeways, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 Redcedar Way Drive have any available units?
813 Redcedar Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 813 Redcedar Way Drive have?
Some of 813 Redcedar Way Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 813 Redcedar Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
813 Redcedar Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Redcedar Way Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 813 Redcedar Way Drive is pet friendly.
Does 813 Redcedar Way Drive offer parking?
Yes, 813 Redcedar Way Drive offers parking.
Does 813 Redcedar Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 Redcedar Way Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Redcedar Way Drive have a pool?
Yes, 813 Redcedar Way Drive has a pool.
Does 813 Redcedar Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 813 Redcedar Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Redcedar Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 813 Redcedar Way Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Redcedar Way Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Redcedar Way Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

