813 Redcedar Way Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Amazing opportunity with one of the only lots with a pool and walk out your back door to Mockingbird Elementary and Coppell East Middle School. Featuring a one story 3 bed and 2 full baths.Popcorn ceiling removed! Spacious kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Refrigerator included. Ton of upgrades - Large Living Room with Wet Bar & Stone wall Fireplace with double insulated windows. Recessed LED lighting, wood look Tile Flooring, nest thermostat and Pebble Tech pool ready for Summer.Backyard Oasis is an entertaining private paradise with fenced dog run. Great location convenient to parks, freeways, and shopping.