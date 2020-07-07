770 E. Main St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful home in desirable Old Town Coppell - Beautiful home in desirable Old Town Coppell. Open floor plan features hardwoods, tile, updated fixtures and custom lighting.. Vaulted ceiling, electric fireplace, & floor-to-ceiling windows. Chef's kitchen with plenty of cabinetry, island breakfast bar separates dining area. Home faces west toward common area. Large covered front porches on both levels of the home. Lower master bedroom, opens to front porch. Upper master bedroom opens to covered porch. Upstairs family room features iron and wood balustrade around balconies. Split bedrooms offer privacy, with upstairs utility off family room. Pets on case by case basis. $600 pet deposit - $300 non-refundable. Apply online at www.legacy380.com. $45 application fee per applicant. One time $125 administration fee due at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all information.



(RLNE5047403)