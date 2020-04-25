761 S Coppell Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking

Located In The Main Street Area Of Coppell, This 3-Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Is Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping. Dark Hardwood Floors, Off-White Cabinetry, Granite Counters, and Stainless Appliances. The Wide Open Floorplan Has Plenty Of Room To Stretch Out, Soaring Ceilings, And Lots Of Windows To Make It Light And Bright. Upstairs Has A Huge Gameroom Which Opens To The First Level. Two More Split Bedrooms Are Up, One With A Private Bathroom For Guests, And Then The Master Suite With A Luxurious Bathroom And Large Master Closet. An Additional Flex Space Is Upstairs And Could Be Used As An Office, Exercise Room, Nursery, Or Craft Room. Darling Plan #1025.