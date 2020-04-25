All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

761 S Coppell Road

761 South Coppell Road · No Longer Available
Location

761 South Coppell Road, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
Located In The Main Street Area Of Coppell, This 3-Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Is Walking Distance To Dining And Shopping. Dark Hardwood Floors, Off-White Cabinetry, Granite Counters, and Stainless Appliances. The Wide Open Floorplan Has Plenty Of Room To Stretch Out, Soaring Ceilings, And Lots Of Windows To Make It Light And Bright. Upstairs Has A Huge Gameroom Which Opens To The First Level. Two More Split Bedrooms Are Up, One With A Private Bathroom For Guests, And Then The Master Suite With A Luxurious Bathroom And Large Master Closet. An Additional Flex Space Is Upstairs And Could Be Used As An Office, Exercise Room, Nursery, Or Craft Room. Darling Plan #1025.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 S Coppell Road have any available units?
761 S Coppell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 761 S Coppell Road have?
Some of 761 S Coppell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 761 S Coppell Road currently offering any rent specials?
761 S Coppell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 S Coppell Road pet-friendly?
No, 761 S Coppell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 761 S Coppell Road offer parking?
Yes, 761 S Coppell Road offers parking.
Does 761 S Coppell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 S Coppell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 S Coppell Road have a pool?
No, 761 S Coppell Road does not have a pool.
Does 761 S Coppell Road have accessible units?
No, 761 S Coppell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 761 S Coppell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 S Coppell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 761 S Coppell Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 761 S Coppell Road does not have units with air conditioning.

