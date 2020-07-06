All apartments in Coppell
755 Swallow Drive

755 Swallow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

755 Swallow Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
playground
Nicely updated 1 story brick home in established Coppell neighborhood. Desirable Coppell ISD. Kitchen with granite countertops, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances, opened to a dining room and connected to a living room with a nice brick fireplace. Game room on the back. Master bedroom with tray ceilings top split top. Updated master bathroom with granite countertops, double vanities, jet tub and appealing cabinets. Guest bathroom with separate frameless shower, sub-tile and glass vessel sink. Large back yard with covered patio and large grassed backyard with enough room to set a playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Swallow Drive have any available units?
755 Swallow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 755 Swallow Drive have?
Some of 755 Swallow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Swallow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
755 Swallow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Swallow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 755 Swallow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 755 Swallow Drive offer parking?
No, 755 Swallow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 755 Swallow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 755 Swallow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Swallow Drive have a pool?
No, 755 Swallow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 755 Swallow Drive have accessible units?
No, 755 Swallow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Swallow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 Swallow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 755 Swallow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 755 Swallow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

