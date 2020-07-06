755 Swallow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room playground

Nicely updated 1 story brick home in established Coppell neighborhood. Desirable Coppell ISD. Kitchen with granite countertops, walk in pantry and stainless steel appliances, opened to a dining room and connected to a living room with a nice brick fireplace. Game room on the back. Master bedroom with tray ceilings top split top. Updated master bathroom with granite countertops, double vanities, jet tub and appealing cabinets. Guest bathroom with separate frameless shower, sub-tile and glass vessel sink. Large back yard with covered patio and large grassed backyard with enough room to set a playground.