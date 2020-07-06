755 Kilbridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard media room

Immaculate 2 story house in desirable Coppell area. Home is on Cul de sac street & sides to greenbelt. Detached office-activity room with HVAC. Paved courtyard plus a oversized backyard. Kitchen offers granite counter tops. Open floor plan with media room. Wood flooring with almost new carpets upstairs, Energy efficient-solar screens & attic fan. Stainless steel refrigerator in kitchen, Front Loading Washer & Dryer, Swing, Table and Chairs in patio stays. OPEN ENROLLMEMT eligible for Coppell elementary and High schools.