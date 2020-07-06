All apartments in Coppell
755 Kilbridge Lane

755 Kilbridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

755 Kilbridge Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
media room
Immaculate 2 story house in desirable Coppell area. Home is on Cul de sac street & sides to greenbelt. Detached office-activity room with HVAC. Paved courtyard plus a oversized backyard. Kitchen offers granite counter tops. Open floor plan with media room. Wood flooring with almost new carpets upstairs, Energy efficient-solar screens & attic fan. Stainless steel refrigerator in kitchen, Front Loading Washer & Dryer, Swing, Table and Chairs in patio stays. OPEN ENROLLMEMT eligible for Coppell elementary and High schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 755 Kilbridge Lane have any available units?
755 Kilbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 755 Kilbridge Lane have?
Some of 755 Kilbridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 755 Kilbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
755 Kilbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 755 Kilbridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 755 Kilbridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 755 Kilbridge Lane offer parking?
No, 755 Kilbridge Lane does not offer parking.
Does 755 Kilbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 755 Kilbridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 755 Kilbridge Lane have a pool?
No, 755 Kilbridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 755 Kilbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 755 Kilbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 755 Kilbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 755 Kilbridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 755 Kilbridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 755 Kilbridge Lane has units with air conditioning.

