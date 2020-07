Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Available for immediate move-in! The many features and updates of this desirable Coppell home include: two large living areas, spacious island kitchen with refrigerator, gameroom up with fireplace and snack bar, zoned HVAC, ceiling fans and walk-in closets in all bedrooms, exotic granite counters, good sized backyard with board on board cedar fence and pergola. Top rated Coppell schools and Universal Academy close by. Walk one block to city park and neighborhood water feature.