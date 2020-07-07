All apartments in Coppell
716 Snowshill Trail
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:48 PM

716 Snowshill Trail

716 Snowshill Trail · No Longer Available
Location

716 Snowshill Trail, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This elegant end unit unit was built by Hawkins-Welwood in this quaint community. This was the only time this floor plan was built and flows so nicely. The Master bedroom is on the first floor with an amazing Master bathroom featuring a jetted tub, separate shower, barrel ceiling and large Master closet. The upstairs bonus room has been finished out providing for a wonderful study or office, perhaps just a quiet room. The quality of construction is very high as is the finish out. With the pool, spa and amenity center less than 30 second walk, convenience is maximized. Do not miss this one! The owner is also paying for the HOA fees which takes care of the yard and the exterior watering of the grass.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Snowshill Trail have any available units?
716 Snowshill Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 716 Snowshill Trail have?
Some of 716 Snowshill Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Snowshill Trail currently offering any rent specials?
716 Snowshill Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Snowshill Trail pet-friendly?
No, 716 Snowshill Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 716 Snowshill Trail offer parking?
Yes, 716 Snowshill Trail offers parking.
Does 716 Snowshill Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Snowshill Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Snowshill Trail have a pool?
Yes, 716 Snowshill Trail has a pool.
Does 716 Snowshill Trail have accessible units?
No, 716 Snowshill Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Snowshill Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Snowshill Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Snowshill Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Snowshill Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

