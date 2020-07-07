All apartments in Coppell
Last updated August 5 2019 at 11:47 PM

656 Quail Lane

656 Quail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

656 Quail Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
WOW! LOOK NO FURTHER! This uniquie beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 story home in Coppell ISD is the one! Large windows throughout the home brighten the whole place in natural light. Open floorplan with hardwood florring through the main living areas! Kitchen features include pot drawers, granite, farm sink and breakfast bar! The master has a walk-in closet, bathroom with 2 sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. The covered back patio provides for outdoor living space perfect for entertaining and relaxing! Pets are a case by case basis, NO PETS OVER 25 POUNDS. Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 Quail Lane have any available units?
656 Quail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 656 Quail Lane have?
Some of 656 Quail Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 656 Quail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
656 Quail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 Quail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 656 Quail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 656 Quail Lane offer parking?
No, 656 Quail Lane does not offer parking.
Does 656 Quail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 Quail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 Quail Lane have a pool?
No, 656 Quail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 656 Quail Lane have accessible units?
No, 656 Quail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 656 Quail Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 656 Quail Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 656 Quail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 Quail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

