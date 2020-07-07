635 Forest Hill Drive

Amenities
Located in the sought after neighborhood of The Vistas of Coppell, this spacious 2 story home has an open floor plan. Home contains 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The 4th bedroom has its own bathroom and is large enough to be a second master or can be converted into a game room. All bedrooms on 2nd floor. First floor has brand new wood laminate and tile. Second floor has brand new carpet and tiles in all baths. Located 2 blocks away from HWY 121, residents in this neighborhood have quick access to Vista Ridge mall and numerous restaurants in the surrounding area. Prestigious elementary school is a short walk down the street on Forest Hill.