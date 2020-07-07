All apartments in Coppell
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

635 Forest Hill Drive

635 Forest Hill Dr · No Longer Available




Location

635 Forest Hill Dr, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Located in the sought after neighborhood of The Vistas of Coppell, this spacious 2 story home has an open floor plan. Home contains 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The 4th bedroom has its own bathroom and is large enough to be a second master or can be converted into a game room. All bedrooms on 2nd floor. First floor has brand new wood laminate and tile. Second floor has brand new carpet and tiles in all baths. Located 2 blocks away from HWY 121, residents in this neighborhood have quick access to Vista Ridge mall and numerous restaurants in the surrounding area. Prestigious elementary school is a short walk down the street on Forest Hill.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Forest Hill Drive have any available units?
635 Forest Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 635 Forest Hill Drive have?
Some of 635 Forest Hill Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Forest Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
635 Forest Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Forest Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 635 Forest Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 635 Forest Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 635 Forest Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 635 Forest Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Forest Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Forest Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 635 Forest Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 635 Forest Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 635 Forest Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Forest Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Forest Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 635 Forest Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 635 Forest Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

