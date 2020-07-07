627 Deforest Court

Amenities

Gorgeous 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath Holmes Builders custom home in Coppell ISD located on cul de sac ready for your family. Enter the dramatic foyer. Notice elegant finishes including wood floors, travertine, granite, large island kitchen, crown moldings, abundant windows for natural light throughout. Formal living or study and formal dining off entry, chefs kitchen with large pantry, breakfast room, expansive family room perfect for entertaining. Guest suite with full bath on main floor. Upstairs has game room, Master retreat and 4 generously sized bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, 2 with private baths, 2 share a bath. Home located in a quiet neighborhood with great access to major highways and DFW Airport.