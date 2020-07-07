All apartments in Coppell
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:12 AM

627 Deforest Court

627 Deforest Court · No Longer Available
Location

627 Deforest Court, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
Gorgeous 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath Holmes Builders custom home in Coppell ISD located on cul de sac ready for your family. Enter the dramatic foyer. Notice elegant finishes including wood floors, travertine, granite, large island kitchen, crown moldings, abundant windows for natural light throughout. Formal living or study and formal dining off entry, chefs kitchen with large pantry, breakfast room, expansive family room perfect for entertaining. Guest suite with full bath on main floor. Upstairs has game room, Master retreat and 4 generously sized bedrooms, all with walk-in closets, 2 with private baths, 2 share a bath. Home located in a quiet neighborhood with great access to major highways and DFW Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

