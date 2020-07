Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Location, walking distance to the exemplary Denton Creek Elementary and Middle School North in Coppell ISD. Master down with spacious high ceiling family room open to kitchen with granite counters. 3 large bdrms up with a full bath. Recently upgraded the pretty wood fence. Very popular floor plan with easy access to hike & bike trails along creek, as well as Hwy 121 access to DFW Airport, downtown Dallas, Las Colinas, plus a variety of shopping & dining!!