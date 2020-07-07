510 Beverly Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

Fabulous 4 bedroom 3.1 bath home in the heart of Coppell. Open, light and bright floor plan with impressive entry, hardwood floors, raised ceilings, awesome view to the beautiful backyard with heated pool and attached spa. Completely remolded kitchen boasting new appliances, granite countertops and tumbled marble backsplash! Master bedroom down, upgraded master bath with granite countertops and large walk-in shower. Three bedrooms upstairs, plus large game room enclosed with double doors. Walk to desirable Lakeside Elementary.