Coppell, TX
510 Beverly Drive
Last updated December 13 2019 at 3:52 AM

510 Beverly Drive

510 Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

510 Beverly Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
Fabulous 4 bedroom 3.1 bath home in the heart of Coppell. Open, light and bright floor plan with impressive entry, hardwood floors, raised ceilings, awesome view to the beautiful backyard with heated pool and attached spa. Completely remolded kitchen boasting new appliances, granite countertops and tumbled marble backsplash! Master bedroom down, upgraded master bath with granite countertops and large walk-in shower. Three bedrooms upstairs, plus large game room enclosed with double doors. Walk to desirable Lakeside Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 Beverly Drive have any available units?
510 Beverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 510 Beverly Drive have?
Some of 510 Beverly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
510 Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 510 Beverly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 510 Beverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 510 Beverly Drive offers parking.
Does 510 Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 Beverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 Beverly Drive have a pool?
Yes, 510 Beverly Drive has a pool.
Does 510 Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 510 Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 510 Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 Beverly Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 Beverly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 Beverly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

