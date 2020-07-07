509 Raintree Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 BEDROOMS& 3 FULL BATH.SPACIOUS HOME IN POPULAR RAINTREE VILLAGE. LIGHT&BRIGHT WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS. SOARING CEILINGS IN THE LIVING ROOM. FIREPLACE WITH GAS LOGS. LARGE KITCHEN & BREAKFAST AREA WITH CERAMIC TILE.THREE WAY SPLIT BEDROOM ARRANGEMENT. PRIVATE MASTER BEDROOM& 2d LIVING AREA ARE UP.LARGE BACK YARD. COPPELL ISD!!! Washer & dryer are provided.Refrigerator is available. 2 pets under 50lb must be approved by homeowner.