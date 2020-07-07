4 BEDROOMS& 3 FULL BATH.SPACIOUS HOME IN POPULAR RAINTREE VILLAGE. LIGHT&BRIGHT WITH LOTS OF WINDOWS. SOARING CEILINGS IN THE LIVING ROOM. FIREPLACE WITH GAS LOGS. LARGE KITCHEN & BREAKFAST AREA WITH CERAMIC TILE.THREE WAY SPLIT BEDROOM ARRANGEMENT. PRIVATE MASTER BEDROOM& 2d LIVING AREA ARE UP.LARGE BACK YARD. COPPELL ISD!!! Washer & dryer are provided.Refrigerator is available. 2 pets under 50lb must be approved by homeowner.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 509 Raintree Circle have any available units?
509 Raintree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 509 Raintree Circle have?
Some of 509 Raintree Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Raintree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
509 Raintree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Raintree Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Raintree Circle is pet friendly.
Does 509 Raintree Circle offer parking?
Yes, 509 Raintree Circle offers parking.
Does 509 Raintree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 509 Raintree Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Raintree Circle have a pool?
No, 509 Raintree Circle does not have a pool.
Does 509 Raintree Circle have accessible units?
No, 509 Raintree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Raintree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Raintree Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Raintree Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Raintree Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
