504 Woodlake Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:11 PM

504 Woodlake Drive

504 Woodlake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

504 Woodlake Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Relax In Your Backyard Oasis. Enter into an inviting family room with wood floors, wood burning fireplace, and plenty of natural lighting. Open kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, new granite counter tops, breakfast nook, and a bar overlooking the dining room. Master suite features decorative lighting, wood floors, bench seating at windows, garden tub with jets, dual vanities, and natural lighting. Enjoy a nice stroll along the trails right outside of your backdoor. Spend time at the park, fish at the Lakes of Coppell. Extras include alarm system, sprinkler system, and custom flagstone patio which is great for entertaining. Coppell ISD! *Two Year Lease*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 Woodlake Drive have any available units?
504 Woodlake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 504 Woodlake Drive have?
Some of 504 Woodlake Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 Woodlake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
504 Woodlake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 Woodlake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 504 Woodlake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 504 Woodlake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 504 Woodlake Drive offers parking.
Does 504 Woodlake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 Woodlake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 Woodlake Drive have a pool?
No, 504 Woodlake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 504 Woodlake Drive have accessible units?
No, 504 Woodlake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 504 Woodlake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 Woodlake Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 504 Woodlake Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 Woodlake Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

