504 Woodlake Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system parking garage

Relax In Your Backyard Oasis. Enter into an inviting family room with wood floors, wood burning fireplace, and plenty of natural lighting. Open kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, new granite counter tops, breakfast nook, and a bar overlooking the dining room. Master suite features decorative lighting, wood floors, bench seating at windows, garden tub with jets, dual vanities, and natural lighting. Enjoy a nice stroll along the trails right outside of your backdoor. Spend time at the park, fish at the Lakes of Coppell. Extras include alarm system, sprinkler system, and custom flagstone patio which is great for entertaining. Coppell ISD! *Two Year Lease*