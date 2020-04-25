480 Grace Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Kitchen with new Bosch dishwasher, custom 42inch maple cabinetry with full pullout drawers, builtin pantry and trashcan, granite tile countertop, tumbled marble backsplash, undercab lighting, convection smooth surface range, breakfast bar, 2 window seats plus refrigerator. TONS OF STORAGE! Wood Laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, 2 inch blinds, wood burning fireplace with custom mantel & wired to hang flat screen TV. Washer Dryer connection in hall closet. Bath features furniture style dual sink vanity, ceramic tile & curved shower rod. Large bedroom closets with adjustable shelving. Fenced backyard with patio and oversized one car garage plus 2 parking spaces in rear. Attic space for extra storage.