480 Grace Lane
Last updated December 6 2019 at 2:21 AM

480 Grace Lane

480 Grace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

480 Grace Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Kitchen with new Bosch dishwasher, custom 42inch maple cabinetry with full pullout drawers, builtin pantry and trashcan, granite tile countertop, tumbled marble backsplash, undercab lighting, convection smooth surface range, breakfast bar, 2 window seats plus refrigerator. TONS OF STORAGE! Wood Laminate flooring, vaulted ceilings, 2 inch blinds, wood burning fireplace with custom mantel & wired to hang flat screen TV. Washer Dryer connection in hall closet. Bath features furniture style dual sink vanity, ceramic tile & curved shower rod. Large bedroom closets with adjustable shelving. Fenced backyard with patio and oversized one car garage plus 2 parking spaces in rear. Attic space for extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 Grace Lane have any available units?
480 Grace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 480 Grace Lane have?
Some of 480 Grace Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 Grace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
480 Grace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 Grace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 480 Grace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 480 Grace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 480 Grace Lane offers parking.
Does 480 Grace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 480 Grace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 Grace Lane have a pool?
No, 480 Grace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 480 Grace Lane have accessible units?
No, 480 Grace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 480 Grace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 Grace Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 480 Grace Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 480 Grace Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

