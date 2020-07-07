421 Leisure Lane

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Updated Home Located in Highly Desirable Coppell in Prestigious Coppell ISD! Open Floorplan! New Paint Throughout, New Carpet to be installed in Bedrooms, Wrought Iron and Metal Fireplace Mantel, Wrought Iron Ballusters and Hand Rail up Staircase to Secondary Bedrooms and Bath. Wood Floors in Dining and Living. Half Bath and Utility are off Hall from Kitchen. Mstr Bath features Dual Sinks, Separate Shower, New Stand Alone Tub, Walk In Closet and Skylights. Natural Light Throughout this Beautiful and Spacious Home with it’s Lovely Landscaped Backyard. It’s the Perfect Home for Entertaining. Fantastic Location Near Major Highways, Shopping and Restaurants! Welcome Home! Showings Start on April 19th!!