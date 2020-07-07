All apartments in Coppell
421 Leisure Lane

Location

421 Leisure Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Updated Home Located in Highly Desirable Coppell in Prestigious Coppell ISD! Open Floorplan! New Paint Throughout, New Carpet to be installed in Bedrooms, Wrought Iron and Metal Fireplace Mantel, Wrought Iron Ballusters and Hand Rail up Staircase to Secondary Bedrooms and Bath. Wood Floors in Dining and Living. Half Bath and Utility are off Hall from Kitchen. Mstr Bath features Dual Sinks, Separate Shower, New Stand Alone Tub, Walk In Closet and Skylights. Natural Light Throughout this Beautiful and Spacious Home with it’s Lovely Landscaped Backyard. It’s the Perfect Home for Entertaining. Fantastic Location Near Major Highways, Shopping and Restaurants! Welcome Home! Showings Start on April 19th!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Leisure Lane have any available units?
421 Leisure Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 421 Leisure Lane have?
Some of 421 Leisure Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Leisure Lane currently offering any rent specials?
421 Leisure Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Leisure Lane pet-friendly?
No, 421 Leisure Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 421 Leisure Lane offer parking?
Yes, 421 Leisure Lane offers parking.
Does 421 Leisure Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Leisure Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Leisure Lane have a pool?
No, 421 Leisure Lane does not have a pool.
Does 421 Leisure Lane have accessible units?
No, 421 Leisure Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Leisure Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Leisure Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Leisure Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Leisure Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

