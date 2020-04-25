All apartments in Coppell
Find more places like 418 Woodhurst Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coppell, TX
/
418 Woodhurst Drive
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:49 AM

418 Woodhurst Drive

418 Woodhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coppell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

418 Woodhurst Drive, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in the heart of Coppell, named one of the best places to live in the country by Money magazine, this incredible home has been completely updated, with new flooring, fresh paint, trim, lighting, updated bathrooms, granite countertops, new appliances, white cabinets, sprinkler system, and more! All electric, with ceiling fans throughout. The beautiful kitchen overlooks one of the living areas. The master features a walk-in shower with updated tile, vanities, and fixtures. The backyard boasts a covered patio. Terrific location close to entertainment, restaurants and DFW International Airport, and about half a block from Duck Pond Park. The city of Coppell is also know for its parks and small town feel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Woodhurst Drive have any available units?
418 Woodhurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 418 Woodhurst Drive have?
Some of 418 Woodhurst Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Woodhurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
418 Woodhurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Woodhurst Drive pet-friendly?
No, 418 Woodhurst Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 418 Woodhurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 418 Woodhurst Drive offers parking.
Does 418 Woodhurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Woodhurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Woodhurst Drive have a pool?
No, 418 Woodhurst Drive does not have a pool.
Does 418 Woodhurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 418 Woodhurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Woodhurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Woodhurst Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 418 Woodhurst Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 418 Woodhurst Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside at Coppell
620 N Coppell Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
The Club at Riverchase
1315 Riverchase Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
St Marin
1717 E Belt Line Rd
Coppell, TX 75019
Oaks Riverchase Apartments
777 Fairway Dr
Coppell, TX 75019
Estates of Coppell
253 Club Circle Drive
Coppell, TX 75019
Townlake of Coppell
215 N Moore Rd
Coppell, TX 75019

Similar Pages

Coppell 1 BedroomsCoppell 2 Bedrooms
Coppell Apartments with BalconyCoppell Apartments with Parking
Coppell Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX
Wylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District