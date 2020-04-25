418 Woodhurst Drive

Amenities

Located in the heart of Coppell, named one of the best places to live in the country by Money magazine, this incredible home has been completely updated, with new flooring, fresh paint, trim, lighting, updated bathrooms, granite countertops, new appliances, white cabinets, sprinkler system, and more! All electric, with ceiling fans throughout. The beautiful kitchen overlooks one of the living areas. The master features a walk-in shower with updated tile, vanities, and fixtures. The backyard boasts a covered patio. Terrific location close to entertainment, restaurants and DFW International Airport, and about half a block from Duck Pond Park. The city of Coppell is also know for its parks and small town feel.