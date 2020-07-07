416 Cooper Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful drive up on this SINGLE STORY in Coppell!! All bedrooms have walk in closets. Three Living areas or 2 LA with a Study. 16 inch, diagonal tile in the kitchen, wood laminate floors throughout most of the house. Kitchen has SS microwave, Stainless grade range and oven. Two eating areas, utility room and WBFP. Den has beamed ceiling with fan. 5 additional ceiling fans in the home, updates in second bathroom, base cabinet with European sink and large walk in shower. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub. Master closet has cabinet, closet system. Great floor plan for this size home. Interior lot, front facing south. Showings begin at 12noon, May 17th.