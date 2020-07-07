All apartments in Coppell
416 Cooper Lane

416 Cooper Lane · No Longer Available
Location

416 Cooper Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful drive up on this SINGLE STORY in Coppell!! All bedrooms have walk in closets. Three Living areas or 2 LA with a Study. 16 inch, diagonal tile in the kitchen, wood laminate floors throughout most of the house. Kitchen has SS microwave, Stainless grade range and oven. Two eating areas, utility room and WBFP. Den has beamed ceiling with fan. 5 additional ceiling fans in the home, updates in second bathroom, base cabinet with European sink and large walk in shower. Master bath has separate shower and garden tub. Master closet has cabinet, closet system. Great floor plan for this size home. Interior lot, front facing south. Showings begin at 12noon, May 17th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Cooper Lane have any available units?
416 Cooper Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 416 Cooper Lane have?
Some of 416 Cooper Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Cooper Lane currently offering any rent specials?
416 Cooper Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Cooper Lane pet-friendly?
No, 416 Cooper Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 416 Cooper Lane offer parking?
Yes, 416 Cooper Lane offers parking.
Does 416 Cooper Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 Cooper Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Cooper Lane have a pool?
No, 416 Cooper Lane does not have a pool.
Does 416 Cooper Lane have accessible units?
No, 416 Cooper Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Cooper Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Cooper Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Cooper Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Cooper Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

