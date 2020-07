Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

PRICE REDUCTION! Remodel has been completed!! This very nice home is available now! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has great upgrades and is very clean. Comes with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Nice living area, lots of windows, formal dining or study, fireplace and wonderful patio area. Lots of trees and on a cul-de-sac streeet! You won't be disappointed!