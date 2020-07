Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 Bdrm 2 Bath home in the heart of Coppell with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Top rated Coppell ISD. New laminate flooring in formal living and dining room and newer carpet. Large, private back yard and large shade tree in front. Walking distance to the parks & trails.



Application fees $50 per adult. Credit and criminal check on all 18+ applicants. No aggressive breed pets. 2 pet limit.See rental criteria. TAR application. Available Feb 1.