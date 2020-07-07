317 Springoak Lane

Amenities

Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath in Coppell ISD is ready for immediate move-in! Both bathrooms renovated May 2018. Clean, well-maintained and ready for your family to call home. Updated with hardwood floors, granite counters. Large, open living area has vaulted ceiling and built-in shelves. Breakfast and dining rooms (...you could use formal dining room for office area). Just a few minutes walk to Mockingbird Elementary and Coppell Middle School East. Walk to tennis courts & playground. Enjoy your prime location in the family-friendly town of Coppell!