Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:59 AM

317 Springoak Lane

317 Springoak Ln · No Longer Available
Location

317 Springoak Ln, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath in Coppell ISD is ready for immediate move-in! Both bathrooms renovated May 2018. Clean, well-maintained and ready for your family to call home. Updated with hardwood floors, granite counters. Large, open living area has vaulted ceiling and built-in shelves. Breakfast and dining rooms (...you could use formal dining room for office area). Just a few minutes walk to Mockingbird Elementary and Coppell Middle School East. Walk to tennis courts & playground. Enjoy your prime location in the family-friendly town of Coppell!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 317 Springoak Lane have any available units?
317 Springoak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 317 Springoak Lane have?
Some of 317 Springoak Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 317 Springoak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
317 Springoak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Springoak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 317 Springoak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 317 Springoak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 317 Springoak Lane offers parking.
Does 317 Springoak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Springoak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Springoak Lane have a pool?
No, 317 Springoak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 317 Springoak Lane have accessible units?
No, 317 Springoak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Springoak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 317 Springoak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Springoak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Springoak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

