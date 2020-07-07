315 Harwell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Wonderfully UPDATED and MOVE IN READY, in highly sought after COPPELL ISD! Just moments away from dining, shopping, parks, and entertainment. This home is perfect for family gatherings, entertaining and relaxing in your large, private backyard with beautiful fruit baring trees. Featuring two fireplaces, GRANITE breakfast bar and countertops, and SCREENED IN COVERED PATIO! Ceramic Tiles and engineered wood floors throughout the house. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator to remain at property unless removal is requested. This spacious and inviting home is awaiting your enjoyment! Schedule a private tour today!