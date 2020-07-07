All apartments in Coppell
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:25 PM

315 Harwell Street

315 Harwell Street · No Longer Available
Location

315 Harwell Street, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Wonderfully UPDATED and MOVE IN READY, in highly sought after COPPELL ISD! Just moments away from dining, shopping, parks, and entertainment. This home is perfect for family gatherings, entertaining and relaxing in your large, private backyard with beautiful fruit baring trees. Featuring two fireplaces, GRANITE breakfast bar and countertops, and SCREENED IN COVERED PATIO! Ceramic Tiles and engineered wood floors throughout the house. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator to remain at property unless removal is requested. This spacious and inviting home is awaiting your enjoyment! Schedule a private tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Harwell Street have any available units?
315 Harwell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 315 Harwell Street have?
Some of 315 Harwell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 315 Harwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 Harwell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Harwell Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 Harwell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 315 Harwell Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 Harwell Street offers parking.
Does 315 Harwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 315 Harwell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Harwell Street have a pool?
Yes, 315 Harwell Street has a pool.
Does 315 Harwell Street have accessible units?
No, 315 Harwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Harwell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 Harwell Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Harwell Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Harwell Street does not have units with air conditioning.

