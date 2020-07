Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Pristine home available for lease within the coveted Coppell ISD. Rare FOUR bedroom with 2 full baths and plenty of space throughout. Fully updated home in 2019 with fresh paint and floors (wood, tile and carpet) in every room. Kitchen and bathrooms have been updated with no detail overlooked. Open and bright floor plan with a huge living and dining room, great for family. Spacious backyard with patio. Washer and dryer included.