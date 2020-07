Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

Beautiful 3bed, 2bath, 1 covered garage, and 2 car port duplex in Coppell ISD with vaulted ceilings and open floor plan available from Dec 1'st. Kitchen features Breakfast Bar and overlook large Living Room. Master bedroom with 2 closets and separate from rest of house. All bedrooms are with laminate floors and wet areas are covered with Tiles. Private fenced backyard with covered porch. Walking distance to Lake, Park and Aquatic Center.