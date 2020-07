Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Move-in ready home waiting for a new Tenant!Two bed, two bath half-duplex Home with fenced yard in a desirable location. Courtyard and Backyard adds beauty to the house.House comes with Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer.Owner will take care of Yard Maintenance, and Pest Control. A Hazzle free Home!Great Schools!Walking distance to Kid Country, Aquatic Center, Library and bike trails.