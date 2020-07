Amenities

Perfect location and ready now! This bright, clean and well maintained condo includes 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, large family room with brick fireplace and private patio with storage closet. Ideally located in a quiet complex with views of private residents pool and close proximity to schools, churches, parks, library, aquatic center and shopping. Rent includes front yard mowing, water, sewer, trash, pest control, sprinkler expenses. Washer, dryer & refrigerator also included!