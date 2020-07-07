232 Samuel Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Lovely townhome w a nice open floor plan in small neighborly complex. Beautiful wood burning fireplace in roomy living area that opens to the kitchen featuring updated cabinets & counters & included refrigerator at no additional charge. Adorable updated vanities in both bathrooms along w updated tile. All the bedrooms are upstairs including a large master bedroom a vaulted ceiling, large windows, fans, and good closet space. Washer & dryer conveniently located near both bedrooms & included at no additional cost. There is a fenced in patio just off the kitchen & 2 parking spots in front of unit. Nearby complex pool is great for keeping you cool during the summer & meeting some great neighbors. Move in Ready.