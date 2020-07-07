All apartments in Coppell
232 Samuel Boulevard

Location

232 Samuel Boulevard, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Lovely townhome w a nice open floor plan in small neighborly complex. Beautiful wood burning fireplace in roomy living area that opens to the kitchen featuring updated cabinets & counters & included refrigerator at no additional charge. Adorable updated vanities in both bathrooms along w updated tile. All the bedrooms are upstairs including a large master bedroom a vaulted ceiling, large windows, fans, and good closet space. Washer & dryer conveniently located near both bedrooms & included at no additional cost. There is a fenced in patio just off the kitchen & 2 parking spots in front of unit. Nearby complex pool is great for keeping you cool during the summer & meeting some great neighbors. Move in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Samuel Boulevard have any available units?
232 Samuel Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 232 Samuel Boulevard have?
Some of 232 Samuel Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Samuel Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
232 Samuel Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Samuel Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 232 Samuel Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 232 Samuel Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 232 Samuel Boulevard offers parking.
Does 232 Samuel Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 Samuel Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Samuel Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 232 Samuel Boulevard has a pool.
Does 232 Samuel Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 232 Samuel Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Samuel Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 Samuel Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 232 Samuel Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 232 Samuel Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

