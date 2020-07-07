All apartments in Coppell
Last updated April 10 2019 at 10:08 AM

207 Timber Ridge Lane

207 Timber Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

207 Timber Ridge Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
207 Timber Ridge Lane Available 04/22/19 Cozy 3 Bedroom with 2 Car Garage - Move Now! $1799 - Special home in Coppell for a choosey resident needing privacy, beautiful landscaping, and a great price. Plenty of living space and a separate dining area. All stainless steel appliances in fully furnished, efficient, step-saver kitchen. Located off Mapleleaf in the quietest neighborhood in the city. Plus the highly rated Coppell Independent School District.
(Absolutely no smoking in home)

Beautiful Trees and Landscaping in a Serene Setting.
Sprinklers and soaker hoses / Economical Landscaper Available
Broker/Owner managed with pride and efficiency
Master bedroom with double closets and large window seat.
Crown molding, fireplace, and vaulted ceiling in Living Area.
Updated, efficient, kitchen is big on functionality and storage.
Stainless steel double oven, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher.
Separate laundry room near master.
New HVAC system. Stay extra cool this summer.
Rear entry oversized two car garage.
Cool fenced yard with large brick patio. - New fence
Small shed and dog run in back yard.
Pets Welcome with $500 deposit per pet

(RLNE4177738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Timber Ridge Lane have any available units?
207 Timber Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 207 Timber Ridge Lane have?
Some of 207 Timber Ridge Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Timber Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
207 Timber Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Timber Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 207 Timber Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 207 Timber Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 207 Timber Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 207 Timber Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Timber Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Timber Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 207 Timber Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 207 Timber Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 207 Timber Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Timber Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Timber Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Timber Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 207 Timber Ridge Lane has units with air conditioning.

