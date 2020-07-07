Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

207 Timber Ridge Lane Available 04/22/19 Cozy 3 Bedroom with 2 Car Garage - Move Now! $1799 - Special home in Coppell for a choosey resident needing privacy, beautiful landscaping, and a great price. Plenty of living space and a separate dining area. All stainless steel appliances in fully furnished, efficient, step-saver kitchen. Located off Mapleleaf in the quietest neighborhood in the city. Plus the highly rated Coppell Independent School District.

(Absolutely no smoking in home)



Beautiful Trees and Landscaping in a Serene Setting.

Sprinklers and soaker hoses / Economical Landscaper Available

Broker/Owner managed with pride and efficiency

Master bedroom with double closets and large window seat.

Crown molding, fireplace, and vaulted ceiling in Living Area.

Updated, efficient, kitchen is big on functionality and storage.

Stainless steel double oven, refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher.

Separate laundry room near master.

New HVAC system. Stay extra cool this summer.

Rear entry oversized two car garage.

Cool fenced yard with large brick patio. - New fence

Small shed and dog run in back yard.

Pets Welcome with $500 deposit per pet



