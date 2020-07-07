All apartments in Coppell
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:00 AM

204 Timber Ridge Lane

204 Timber Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

204 Timber Ridge Lane, Coppell, TX 75019

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Some updates in 2017 include paint, laminate floor in bedrooms, tile in hall bath tub area, stainless appliances in kitchen and garage door opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Timber Ridge Lane have any available units?
204 Timber Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coppell, TX.
What amenities does 204 Timber Ridge Lane have?
Some of 204 Timber Ridge Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Timber Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
204 Timber Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Timber Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 204 Timber Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coppell.
Does 204 Timber Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 204 Timber Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 204 Timber Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Timber Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Timber Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 204 Timber Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 204 Timber Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 204 Timber Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Timber Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 Timber Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Timber Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Timber Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

