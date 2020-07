Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

LOVELY ONE-STORY CUSTOM HOME ON OVERSIZED LOT WITH TWO BACKYARDS. OWNER HAS RECENTLY UPDATED WITH FLOORING, BEAUTIFUL MASTER SHOWER, GRANITE, PAINT, NO POPCORN AND MORE! HIGHLY DESIRABLE. SPLIT BEDROOMS PROVIDE PRIVACY. GARAGE EVEN HAS SEPARATE HVAC. WASHER, DRYER AND GARAGE REFRIGERATOR ARE NEGOTIABLE. STAGED AND READY TO LEASE; DON'T MISS THIS ONE.

PETS ARE CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS.