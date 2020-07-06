1247 Bethel School Court

Amenities

Tranquil end unit townhome with 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, attached 2 car garage on quiet street that backs up to a grassy, well maintained Coppell city park. Wrought iron fenced yard is great for pets or for outdoor entertaining. Home has new carpet, new tile, an open layout on the 1st floor. 2nd floor has large master suite which has a garden tub overlooking the park behind and a separate stand up shower. The 2 other bedrooms and laundry room are upstairs as well as a computer or office area at the top of the stairs. Lots of light & since it's recently built is energy efficient. Students have choice of Coppell ISD schools through Open Enrollment. Dogs okay up to 50lbs.