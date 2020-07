Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities

Beautiful upstairs townhome in Coppell ISD! This two bedroom, two bath home is the upstairs unit. It includes an open concept with large living room. The kitchen has lovely granite countertops and plenty of cabinets. The expansive master has a large master bath with separate shower. The other bedroom has it's own bath which is off the living area. Full size washer and dryer down and owner uses locked space for storage. Come see this gem!