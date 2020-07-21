All apartments in Converse
9819 Autumn Pl
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

9819 Autumn Pl

9819 Autumn Place · No Longer Available
Location

9819 Autumn Place, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

24hr maintenance
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath w/ Above Ground Pool - Fantastic With 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths Plus Loft*Ceramic Tile In Kitchen, Utility Rm, Mst. Bath & 2nd Bath* Utility Rm Has Extra Shelving Which Can Be Used For Pantry * 1/2 Wall w/ Arch Elegantly Separates The Living Area & Dining Area * 2" Faux Blinds Throughout The House * Large Back yard w/ above ground pool* Within Minutes From RAFB & Shopping *

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5054275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9819 Autumn Pl have any available units?
9819 Autumn Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 9819 Autumn Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9819 Autumn Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9819 Autumn Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9819 Autumn Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 9819 Autumn Pl offer parking?
No, 9819 Autumn Pl does not offer parking.
Does 9819 Autumn Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9819 Autumn Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9819 Autumn Pl have a pool?
Yes, 9819 Autumn Pl has a pool.
Does 9819 Autumn Pl have accessible units?
No, 9819 Autumn Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9819 Autumn Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 9819 Autumn Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9819 Autumn Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9819 Autumn Pl has units with air conditioning.
