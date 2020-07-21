9819 Autumn Pl

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Bath w/ Above Ground Pool - Fantastic With 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths Plus Loft*Ceramic Tile In Kitchen, Utility Rm, Mst. Bath & 2nd Bath* Utility Rm Has Extra Shelving Which Can Be Used For Pantry * 1/2 Wall w/ Arch Elegantly Separates The Living Area & Dining Area * 2" Faux Blinds Throughout The House * Large Back yard w/ above ground pool* Within Minutes From RAFB & Shopping *



Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.



Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.

$100.00 one time lease administration fee

Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:

Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.

24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.

HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program

Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.

Cost- $30/month



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



