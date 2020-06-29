All apartments in Converse
Find more places like 9355 Fisherman Pt.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Converse, TX
/
9355 Fisherman Pt
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:54 AM

9355 Fisherman Pt

9355 Fisherman Port · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Converse
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

9355 Fisherman Port, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
game room
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great home now available minutes from Randolph AFB. Downstairs features a large family room with an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has an island with a breakfast bar, smooth cook-top stove, lots of counter space, and ceramic tile flooring. The office downstairs can also be used as a 4th bedroom. Upstairs has a huge game room w/ two secondary rooms. Spacious master suite with a full bath that has double vanities and a walk-in closet. The back yard also has an extended patio slab for great outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9355 Fisherman Pt have any available units?
9355 Fisherman Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
What amenities does 9355 Fisherman Pt have?
Some of 9355 Fisherman Pt's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9355 Fisherman Pt currently offering any rent specials?
9355 Fisherman Pt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9355 Fisherman Pt pet-friendly?
No, 9355 Fisherman Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 9355 Fisherman Pt offer parking?
Yes, 9355 Fisherman Pt offers parking.
Does 9355 Fisherman Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9355 Fisherman Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9355 Fisherman Pt have a pool?
No, 9355 Fisherman Pt does not have a pool.
Does 9355 Fisherman Pt have accessible units?
No, 9355 Fisherman Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 9355 Fisherman Pt have units with dishwashers?
No, 9355 Fisherman Pt does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9355 Fisherman Pt have units with air conditioning?
No, 9355 Fisherman Pt does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd
Converse, TX 78109

Similar Pages

Converse 1 BedroomsConverse 2 Bedrooms
Converse Apartments under $1,000Converse Apartments with Pool
Converse Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas