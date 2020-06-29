9355 Fisherman Pt

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great home now available minutes from Randolph AFB. Downstairs features a large family room with an eat-in kitchen. The kitchen has an island with a breakfast bar, smooth cook-top stove, lots of counter space, and ceramic tile flooring. The office downstairs can also be used as a 4th bedroom. Upstairs has a huge game room w/ two secondary rooms. Spacious master suite with a full bath that has double vanities and a walk-in closet. The back yard also has an extended patio slab for great outdoor entertaining.