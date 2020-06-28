9103 Anderson Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Converse, TX~Beautiful 3 Bedroom Single Story Home - This single story 3 BR, 2 Bath plus an office is located in a quiet North East neighborhood. Featuring a large front porch, 2 car garage, open floor plan, office off the living rm, island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large pantry, indoor utility room, plenty of closet space and a fenced backyard. Large windows throughout the house let in ample amounts of natural light and the rounded wall corners and arches give this home a great character. This home is also located between JBSA Randolph AFB and Fort Sam Houston.



(RLNE4160960)