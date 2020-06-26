9020-Privilege PT

Amenities

Miramar - This is one of Hance Realty's homes, It looks like a model, not one flaw, professionally painted top to bottom, inside and out new upgraded appliances, new floors throughout, all tile on first floor and upstairs in the bathrooms,not one detail left out, ( Not One) New AC unit inside and out, New upgraded carpet on the second floor. The lawn has been professionally landscapes absolutely beautiful. This home will not last. Easy access to shopping, Military bases, and major Hwys. For more information call-Cesar @ 830-388-1881.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2754225)