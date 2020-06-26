All apartments in Converse
Last updated June 20 2019

9020-Privilege PT

9020 Privilege Point · No Longer Available
Location

9020 Privilege Point, Converse, TX 78109
Converse

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Miramar - This is one of Hance Realty's homes, It looks like a model, not one flaw, professionally painted top to bottom, inside and out new upgraded appliances, new floors throughout, all tile on first floor and upstairs in the bathrooms,not one detail left out, ( Not One) New AC unit inside and out, New upgraded carpet on the second floor. The lawn has been professionally landscapes absolutely beautiful. This home will not last. Easy access to shopping, Military bases, and major Hwys. For more information call-Cesar @ 830-388-1881.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2754225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9020-Privilege PT have any available units?
9020-Privilege PT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Converse, TX.
Is 9020-Privilege PT currently offering any rent specials?
9020-Privilege PT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9020-Privilege PT pet-friendly?
No, 9020-Privilege PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Converse.
Does 9020-Privilege PT offer parking?
No, 9020-Privilege PT does not offer parking.
Does 9020-Privilege PT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9020-Privilege PT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9020-Privilege PT have a pool?
No, 9020-Privilege PT does not have a pool.
Does 9020-Privilege PT have accessible units?
No, 9020-Privilege PT does not have accessible units.
Does 9020-Privilege PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9020-Privilege PT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9020-Privilege PT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9020-Privilege PT has units with air conditioning.
